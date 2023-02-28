Harry Styles, who started his career with a boy band named One Direction along with four other singers, created a niche for himself over the years. From being in a band to establishing his name as a solo singer and an actor – it takes a lot. Not only this but he is also known for bringing a revolution in the men’s fashion genre by including skirts and feminine colour palettes in his style game. He enjoys a massive fanbase who call themselves Hazza.

He often goes on tours and concerts for his fans, and in one such concert, his quick reflex made everyone think of him as Spider-Man. Hilarious right? Tom Holland, are you seeing this? Your job as the friendly neighbourhood superhero might get snatched away with a style by Styles. Scroll below to check out the funny video!

On his latest tour, one of Harry Styles’ fans had thrown a soft toy at him, and he caught it with his quick reflex, which got a loud cheer. But, later, the singer checked to do the Spider-Man gesture whether he got the web fluids within him or not which left the audience in splits. After Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland is the one who is playing Spider-Man’s role and is widely popular among Marvel fans. Don’t believe us?

Check out the hilarious video as shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hazza ×͜× (@harrystyles_tpwk26)

As soon as the video went viral, Harry Styles fans went bonkers. One of them wrote, “I mean ofc he had to confirm.” Another one commented, “That fact that it’s a universal thing if u somehow get good reflexes u gotta check of Ur Spiderman or not.”

One of his fans penned, “Hold on let me check something real quick.” One of netizens’ comments can be read as who compared him with Doctor Osborn, “Harry Osborn?”

Another one wrote, “Remember the new spiderman can’t make their own web fluid in their bodies.” One of the Hazza commented, “He had to confirm it😭”

Haha! Isn’t Harry Styles the cutest? What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!

