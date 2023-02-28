Is Jennifer Aniston ageing backwards? We have no answer for that, but surely the 54-year-old actress knows how to rule over our hearts looking all sultry and chic with her fashion sense. Be it making an appearance at an event, a fashion photoshoot or gracing a red carpet – Jen has made sure to look absolutely perfect!

Ever since she played Friends‘ Rachel, somehow down the line Jennifer’s fashion sense also evolved around the character’s sketch. She has never shied away from serving bad b*tch vibes even at her 50s. And, today, we brought you to the time when Jen dished out uber-cool vibes with her looks. Scroll below to check out!

Even though Jennifer Aniston has social media platforms, her fanpages often share pictures and updates of their diva and her life. One such fanpage took to Twitter and shared one of her looks, where Aniston looked like a boss b*tch. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a white lacy bra, and paired it with an unbuttoned white shirt and black micro-mini biker shorts along with a broad belt and flaunted her toned legs.

Check out the picture here:

Jennifer Aniston presented her street style in an uber-cool way by pairing the look with a black leather jacket, calf-high boots, vintage goggles, statement earrings and a finger ring. Her style is enough to make your heart skip a beat. Her posture for the photoshoot is everything one might look for. She can literally give all the supermodels a run for their money.

Even though makeup is not clear, it seems Jennifer Aniston opted for a dewy foundation with contoured cheeks and nose, defined brows and completed the look with some glossy lip shade. She kept her hair open, and the wind added an extra edge to accentuate the whole look.

What do you think of Jennifer Aniston’s uber-cool look? Isn’t she ageing like a fine wine!

