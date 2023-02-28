It was a rise-and-shine scenario for Courteney Cox who finally got a star on the Hollywood Wall of Fame yesterday. Joining her in the celebrations were her ‘Friends’ Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. But out Rachel Green refuses to believe that she met her gang almost 30 years ago. Scroll below for her hilarious denial that has left fans in splits.

Friends first aired in the year 1994. The show revolved around 6 close pals, played by Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. The cast did a reunion special in 2021 and left their massive fan base with teary eyes (and a lot of laughter). Can anyone believe it’s almost going to be 30 years because the show still remains so relevant!? Aniston seems to be going through the exact feeling.

Yesterday, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow delivered a special speech as their best friend Courteney Cox unveiled her star at the Hollywood Wall Of Fame. The actress who portrayed Rachel could be heard saying, “We’ve known you for a very long time.”

To this, Lisa Kudrow responded, “That’s since we met, almost 30 years ago!” Jennifer Aniston interrupts with utmost denial and adds, “No, not 30 years ago. Are you sure? Okay. We’re so proud of you, we’re sisters from another mister. We love you!”

Lisa concludes their speech by saying, “We’re 30 years! It’s a good thing.” What follows is a group hug, meltings the hearts of every Friends fan!

Check out the video ft Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox shared by E!News below:

Jennifer Aniston also praised her best friend with a picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul ❤️ @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements”

