The online drama and indirect jibes surrounding Selena Gomez and the Hailey Bieber clan do not seem to end soon. Things escalated from the time Selena posted a video on social media, where she called Bella Hadid beautiful and confessed that Hadid’s her girl crush. Recently Hailey shared a story on her social media, which is a song by Gomez but the one she used on her clip doesn’t have Selena’s part in it. Scroll down to know every dirty detail about this latest jibe.

A few days ago, because of this ongoing feud and silent war between Selena, and Hailey, the latter reportedly lost many followers on her photo-sharing app. This time while promoting her skincare brand, she presumably took a jibe at Gomez.

Hailey Bieber, as mentioned above, took to the story section of her Instagram to share a post promoting her skincare line Rhode. but that’s totally a normal thing to do. But the song she chose to go with her post is Rema’s ‘Calm Down’; which became a hit with the audience. Following the success of the song, Rema released a remixed version of the song in collaboration with Selena Gomez, which came out in 2022. Pop Crave has distinctively pointed out the news on Twitter. The caption on the post read, “

Here take a look at it.

Hailey Bieber is being accused of shading Selena Gomez again by posting Instagram story with the solo version of “Calm Down” without Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/jJbQPVj2qj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 27, 2023

The comment section had divided opinions while one of the users claimed to be a fan of Taylor Swift sided with Hailey Bieber instead of Selena Gomez and commented, “We Swifties support Hailey”. Another wrote, “She’s literally weird.” Another came in to defend of Hailey and commented “she just reposted, the person who bought her brand that used rema’s song.” One of the fourth user who seemed like a Selenator, wrote, “she will never be selena gomez”. A fifth user commented, “OR SHE DOESNT CARE ENOUGH ABOUT THIS WHOLE DRAMA AND LEGIT JUST POSTED A VIDEO OF HER OWN PRODUCTS”. Another possible fan of Selena Gomez, commented, “Okay the other times could’ve been coincidence but this is WILD”. Another wrote, “Hailey only trends when it is a Selena Gomez topic”. Ouch!

Here is the talk-of-the-town story posted by Hailey Bieber:

