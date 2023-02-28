Selena Gomez is currently on a break from social media. There’s no denying that it’s fun to have her around on the internet because she’s constantly entertaining fans with her TikTok videos, personal tips on mental health and so much more! But worry not, because Rare Beauty has released a fresh video of the pop star where she could be seen all goofy and happy. Scroll below for her piece of advice to fans amid all the Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama.

For the unversed, netizens have been constantly feeling like Hailey Bieber has been shading Selena Gomez. First it was a video alongside Kendall Jenner that seemingly took a dig at her Golden Globes trolls indirectly saying she deserved it. Later, it was a mockery of Sel’s brow video with perfectly done brows with Kylie Jenner. In the latest stint, Justin Bieber’s wife has shared a story with the music Calm Down but one which is not Selena’s version.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selena Gomez recently announced her temporary exit from social media amid all the drama with Hailey Bieber and her gal pals. Ever since it has been noticed that she has seen over a 4 million increase in her Instagram following while her rumoured rival along with Kylie Jenner has lost about 200-400K followers. But her latest GRWM video shared by her makeup brand Rare Beauty, shows her all happy and healthy and it’s melting the hearts of her massive fan base!

As most know, Selena Gomez gained a few pounds because her body holds water during Lupus medication. In the latest video, the beauty seems off medication as she seems to be back in shape. She showed her favourite products and their application in a new Rare Beauty video but our eyeballs were caught by her advice for the community.

Selena responded, “My advice would be… try to be intentional. Take moments for you, take moments for people that really matter. And I guess another piece of advice would be is just be aware of who you’re surrounded with.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for latest updates on Selena Gomez and more Hollywood celebrities!

Must Read: When Tom Holland’s Father Didn’t Want Him To Perform Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ Opposite Zendaya During Lip Sync Battle: “It Will Ruin Your Life…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News