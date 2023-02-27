American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is well known for her genre-spanning discography and artistic reinventions. She is also known for dishing out plenty of jibes to ex-lovers in her songs. However, the country singer once made headlines for taking a jibe at comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The Grammy-winning singer is well known for documenting her personal relationships in her songs, often leaving little clues in the lyrics that hint at the subject. She has been linked to several high-profile celebrities such as John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Lautner, Joe Jonas, Conor Kennedy, and One Direction’s Harry Styles.

Back in 2013, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globe Awards. At the award ceremony, the comedians mocked Taylor Swift’s love life. They said to the singer to ‘stay away’ from actor Michael J. Fox’s 23-year-old son. But this did not go down well with Swift.

Bad Blood singer talking to Vanity Fair responded to the Golden Globes incident by citing a saying told to her by talk show host Katie Couric, “there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.” She did not stop there.

Taylor Swift further said, “For a female to write about her feelings, and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated – a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way – that’s taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little s*xist.”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler also later reacted to Swift’s jibe. While Fey said that even though she was upset with Swift‘s remark, she called herself a feminist. Having said that, she admitted that she is going to hell, however, for other factors. Mostly dull tax matters.

Amy Poehler defended herself saying that it was just a light-hearted joke.

