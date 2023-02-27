Joanne Kathleen Rowling, popularly known by her pen name JK Rowling, is one of the celebrated novelists. She recently accused her abusive former husband of hiding the unpublished manuscript of the first Harry Potter novel to stop her from leaving him.

Rowling is well known for penning a seven-volume children’s fantasy series, Harry Potter. She has won several accolades for her work. Rowling and her estranged husband Arantes tied the knot in 1992, in the Portuguese city of Porto, after a whirlwind romance, following a meeting in a bar after she had moved there to teach English.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After JK Rowling accused her former husband of hiding the unpublished manuscript of the first Harry Potter novel with the intent to stop her from leaving him, the latter reacted to the accusations. As reported by Daily Mail, Arantes said, “I don’t know why she is saying what she is now, maybe she is delirious from three years of Covid lockdown. I was surprised when I read about this. I deny it. It doesn’t make any sense. Why would I do something like that? Maybe you should ask her.”

Seemingly trying to take the credit for JK Rowling’s wildly successful Harry Potter series, Jorge Arantes went on: “When she was writing the book, I was participating in it, she was reading it out to me, and I was reading it to her. The first book was fascinating; the writing was wonderful, and I always liked it because we shared a passion for literature, especially literature for children. The project was for seven books, and I was very involved with the first one and she knows that. She started writing it when we were together.”

Previously, the millionaire author who appeared in ‘The Witch Trials of JK Rowling’ had said that she even feared he ‘would burn the pages’ – and started secretly photocopying them to protect them in case they were lost.

For more updates on Hollywood News, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts Franchise Put On A Backburner As Warner Bros Isn’t Sure Of Its Box Office Returns?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News