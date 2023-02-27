Tom Holland is our favourite Spider-Man actor and we wouldn’t deny accepting that ever. The actor is currently making headlines for always hyping up girlfriend and actress Zendaya as he commented under her recent pictures on Instagram making the couple’s fans go ‘aww’ over him. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Tom revealed that his father tried to stop him from performing for ‘Lip Sync Battle’ opposite Zendaya. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tom happens to be a son of Dominic Holland who was a huge comedian and actor of his time. Now the Spider-Man actor performed in lip sync battle two years ago and totally nailed his performance on RiRi’s all time hit song ‘Umbrella’ wearing latex shorts and a wig.

Now coming back to the topic, Tom Holland’s father was really concerned about him performing at the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ and asked his agents and everyone around to make the Spider-Man actor change his mind about the same.

In a conversation with British GQ, Tom Holland said, “Look, I am really glad I did that show and I had a lot of fun. It was incredibly stressful. It has been incredibly successful and has been a really great thing for my career. But my dad always taught me when I was younger and coming up in the business that you want to get famous as slowly as possible. You don’t want to get super famous tomorrow, because you won’t be able to handle it. It will ruin your life. I am very selective of who I talk to and what I do. I don’t ever want to overexpose myself, because my privacy is the last thing I own. I think that’s why he was so worried. And he’d tell me the same thing today I am sure: ‘Pace yourself, you’ve got a long career ahead of you.’ I don’t want to lose myself to all… this.”

That’s good career advice by Dominic Holland but Tom Holland pursued his mind and performed at the lip sync battle anyway. And little did he know, his performance went viral on social media with fans going gaga over it!

