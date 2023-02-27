Chris Evans and Ben Affleck are the two most loved actors who have made their mark in the superhero fandom. Both the actors have given hits apart from their superhero flicks. However, there was a moment when the Captain America actor was auditioning when the Batman actor was in the room. Read on to know more about the incident!

While the Captain America actor has left his superhero role, Ben Affleck will be seen last time playing Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie. However, both of these celebrities once had an interaction, which was not good for the MCU star.

During an interview with Details magazine, Chris Evans recalled meeting Ben Affleck and what he could think of at the time was his car. As he details the audition for ‘Gone Baby Gone’ and meeting Ben Affleck, he says, “I don’t why I was nervous. I just got nervous. Walked in the room, shook his hand, and I said, ‘Hey, nice to meet you. Am I going to be okay where I parked?’ And he was like, ‘Where’d you park?’ And I said, ‘At the meter.’ And he said, ‘Did you put money in the meter?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he was like, ‘I think you’ll be okay.'”

While things got awkward during the audition, Chris Evans later recalled how he just wanted to get out of the place. He says, “From that moment, I just wanted to get the f— out of the room. I just wanted to be anywhere but there. I sat down with my heart beating out of my chest, I was so mortified that I started this meeting off that way. I started giving him one-word answers.”

Unfortunately, the MCU star did not get much better from there as he panicked his way through without getting the gig. However, faith had other plans for him.

