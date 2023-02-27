Andrew Garfield is one of the most popular actors across the world and enjoys a massive fan following globally. The actor never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with his fashionable red carpet looks and city sightings and we love how he’s totally ground to earth around his fans in public. Earlier today, Andrew was spotted attending SAG Awards 2023 and the actor was seen hyping Zendaya as she got up to present an award at the prestigious awards ceremony and netizens are now reacting to it on social media.

For those of you who don’t know, both Andrew and Zen are good friends and met on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film was released in 2021 and also starred Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in pivotal roles. This was the first time that all the three Spidey’s were together in a film and it was a dream come true for all the Marvel fans.

Now coming back to the topic, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at SAG Awards 2023 and wore a strapless pink-coloured custom made Valentino gown and turned heads with her sultry fashionable choice.

Now, as Zendaya got up to present the award on stage, we saw Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield cheering and hyping her up. E!News shared the video on their official Instagram page and it’s going viral for all the right reasons.

Take a look at it below:

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “That’s the wrong Spider-Man.”

Another user commented, “Just give them a movie already!”

A third user commented, “Andrew being the bestest friend anyone could have 🥺❤️”

“Aww 🥰 MJ and Peter 3 😢,” a fourth user commented.

We’re manifesting a friendship like Andrew Garfield and Zendaya!

