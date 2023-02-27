Batman movies have fans from all over the world ranging from generation to generation. As there have been six actors so far who have donned the cape of The Dark Knight, every actor had to face some bit of criticism. However, Michael Keaton played the role of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego in two movies directed by Tim Burton.

With Keaton being announced as Batman, it was a controversial choice for Warner Bros. as they received tens of thousands of angry letters from fans. The fans blasted the choice and the new casting raised an outcry from hardcore comic book enthusiasts. Read on to find out more about it!

As reported by Cheet Sheet, fans were upset when they got to know Micheal Keaton would play Burce Wayne and his alter ego Batman. They flooded Warner Bros. offices with reportedly around 50,000 angry fan letters. Some of the fans also destroyed promotional materials for his movie. The outrage went on for days until they got a first glimpse of the actor as Batman and how he evolved into a mythical hero.

After the outrage and controversies, Tim Burton’s Batman and 1992 follow-up Batman Returns, both starring Micheal Keaton, went on to become gold standards in the superhero genre. Even to date, many comic book fans widely regard Keaton as the best onscreen Batman / Bruce Wayne.

As Michaell Keaton’s portrayal is still what fans miss to date, they will get to see him once again in The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. While the movie will also feature Ben Affleck as Batman, the fandom can not ask for more. Ever since the trailer of the highly anticipated movie has dropped, the fans are hooked on Micheal Keaton saying “I am Batman!”.

