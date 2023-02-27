Euphoria star Zendaya turned heads as she dazzled in two outfits at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. The internet is going gaga over her looks and even B -town’s Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan was all hearts for her red carpet look. However, it was Tom Holland’s sweet reaction that caught our attention as he dished out major boyfriend goals & we just can’t get over it. Scroll below to check out his sweet social media reaction.

Zendaya made a stunning return to the spotlight by turning heads in not one but two gorgeous attires. The Emmy winner chose jaw-dropping black and green outfits from Versace for the event & left everyone awestruck. Her look received a lot of love from her fans and admirers but it was Tom Holland’s comment that stole the limelight.

Interestingly, the star was up for two awards at the event: Entertainer of the year and Outstanding actress in the Drama. Well, both awards went to Angela. Zendaya didn’t win the award but she managed to win everyone’s attention with her stunning outfits. Her boyfriend Tom was quick to react as he dropped three heart emojis. As soon as the fans spotted his comment, they began reacting to it.

One of the users wrote, “Awwww”

Another was quick to react and wrote, “You two are my favourite people ever!”

“You are damn lucky man”, another user told the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

For the unversed, it was Zendaya’s first major event of the year as she was not present at the Golden Globes Award this year. The actress – who is also nominated for the 2023 SAG Award for Euphoria previously made history at the 2022 Emmy after she won it for the second time. Not only this, the actress has many other accolades in her kitty. Just in case, if you don’t know she is the first black woman and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland rooting for her ladylove like this pure couple goals, isn’t it? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!

