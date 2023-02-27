The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was one of the most talked about controversial lawsuits in recent times. While their loyal fans made communities and had a social media war, everyone related to the trial got affected. Even the lawyers defending their clients got into the limelight and were heavily discussed on the internet. Amber Heard even fired one of her lawyers, Elaine Bredehoft who defended her during the defamation trial, after losing the trial.

Back in June, as the Aquaman actress lost the trial against her ex-husband, she was ordered to pay $10.35 million. Right after the trial, she hired a new set of attorney as she appealed the verdict in the higher-profile case. However, read on ahead to find out how her former lawyer Elaine Bredehoft got affected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by The Things, Amber Heard’s former lawyer Elaine Bredehoft had years of experience and was also one of the best attorneys in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area, also known as the DMV. Right after the trial, Elaine purposefully kept her life private and her fame from the trial still affects her to this day. Reportedly, a TikTok video also went viral which showed an unknown person dressed as Elaine and trying to meet Johnny Depp.

After the trial, no personal information is available about Heard’s former lawyer. Also, the lawyer has not talked about her personal or her family on purpose due to the scrutiny that everyone had to go through during the trial. The backlash that Elaine had to go through was extreme and she was heavily trolled on social media when she was pictured crying after the trial.

When the case ended, there were rumours that Amber Heard might appeal once again. However, that is not confirmed and both celebrities have moved on ahead with their professional acting careers. On the other hand, Elaine Bredehoft has not been seen much on public occasions and nothing much has been made public about her in recent times, hinting that she wants to stay away from the limelight!

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her S*xy Hourglass Figure In A Sequin Crop Top & Body Hugging Skirt At Milan Fashion Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News