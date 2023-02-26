Zendaya is one of the most versatile actresses present in the current Hollywood generation. Her variety of works has proven her worth as an actress be it playing MJ in Spider-Man or Chani in Dune or Rue in Euphoria – Zendaya knows which stories to pick, which stories to tell. She enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and adores her for everything that she does. However, it’s not just her acting skills, but also for her fashion sense that her fans admire her.

Daya knows how to serve it hot and serve it right when it comes to flaunting her mad fashion sense. Thank God she isn’t a supermodel otherwise she could give a good run to them for the money. Everytime she steps on the red carpet or for some fashion magazine shoots or her everyday casual look, Zen has never failed to put her best fashion foot forward.

A few hours back, Zendaya took to her Instagram handle and shared two looks from NAACP Image awards, and we are still in awe of her. For the red carpet look, Zen opted for a black and neon green combination outfit from Versace that hugged her body perfectly and gave a good detailing to her figure. The dress featured a plunging neckline with some geometric patterns, along with a high-slit and long trail.

She completed the look with a diamond bracelet, a pair of diamond studded earrings and kept it simple yet classy. For makeup, Zendaya went for a rather nude look to keep all the focus on her outfit. With some toned foundation, contoured and soft blushed cheeks, defined brows, smokey eyes and nude brown lip shade, she completed the look.

For the second look, well Zendaya left no crumbs at all. She wore a white co-ord set, including a bralette with starry detailing covering her n*pples and a satin skirt with the same star detailing around the waist from the fashion brand Prada. She kept the same makeup but just added a mauve lip shade with the look and accentuated it with a pair of dainty earrings. Flaunting her washboard abs in the outfit, she showed everyone why she is also known as the fashionista of Hollywood.

