Apart from her chart-bursting songs, Dua Lipa is also known for her gorgeous fashion choices. The singer never fails to turn heads with her statement bodysuits and jumpsuits that complement her physique. Recently, Dua Lipa left everyone amazed with her latest look as she arrived at the GCDS runway show for Milan Fashion Week.

Dua happens to be one of the most stylish singers of all time. She is currently attending the Milan Fashion Week and is seemingly trying on some new styles. The singer was also spotted opting for a cheeky look as she attended the Prada fashion show.

Dua Lipa’s latest look at GCDS’ Milan Fashion Week show is currently surfacing on the internet. The singer dropped jaws in a body-hugging sheer lacy turtleneck jumpsuit with built-in gloves. It is safe to say that the jumpsuit was meant for Dua as its open back complimented the singer’s curves. The mesh throughout the suit had patchy floral patterns and intricate stitching.

Underneath the jumpsuit, the Levitating singer wore black briefs and a br*. The much-visible lingerie gave the look an extra edge that it deserved and surely raised the hotness quotient. Dua Lipa paired her breathtaking outfit with matching heels. She ditched all accessories and went on to carry a red heart-shaped clutch, also from GCDS, that gave a colour-pop to her look.

Coming to her makeup, the One Kiss singer opted for a dewy nude finish. The light smokey finish surely made her eyes pop that she paired with a cherry nude lip colour. She straigtened her locks and left them open to complete her look.

obsessed with this dua lipa look pic.twitter.com/6z2fCPcYtr — ً (@addictionlipa) February 23, 2023

What do you think about Dua Lipa’s latest look from Milan Fashion Week? Let us know in the comments.

