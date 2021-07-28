Advertisement

Dua Lipa, the British pop star collaborated with rapper DaBaby on her song Levitating which became a hugely successful remix. Recently, the singer took to her Instagram story to denounce the homophobic comments made by the rapper during his performance at the Rolling Loud music event.

The ‘One Kiss’ singer is currently spending quality time with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid in her native country Albania. She has been documenting her stay there and shared a photo of her in a stylish striped bikini with a patterned shirt layered over the top. While the ongoing controversy related to the remarks made by DaBaby, Lipa shared her response to it on social media as well.

Dua Lipa wrote on her Instagram story that she is “surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments.” According to Variety, she wrote, “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

According to TMZ, DaBaby encouraged the audience during the show, to put their cellphone flashlights in the air if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will kill you in two to three weeks,” amongst many other homophobic remarks.

The rapper tried to defend his derogatory remarks about HIV/AIDS and LGBTQI+ people on Instagram Live, according to TMZ. However, he proceeded to make derogatory claims. DaBaby stated that the reason behind his contact with the audience was to persuade them to turn on their phone flashlights. It was not a homophobic tirade, but rather a “call to action.”

Since then, the rapper has apologised for his remarks and said that he has no animosity against the LGBTQ community. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix with DaBaby was released in October last year and became a major hit. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

