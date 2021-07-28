Advertisement

Ever since Marvel bosses fast-tracked work on the sequel of the Wakandian saga, fans have been excited. They were left even more excited when the studio revealed the title of the film as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, paying tribute to the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman aka King T’Challa. But as we speak, it seems like the cameras are just about to roll on the Ryan Coogler directorial, and we have a surprise for you.

For the unversed, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or popular known as BP 2, has been in the making for the longest time. After the untimely passing away for Chadwick Boseman, things got difficult for the makers to shape a film with its decided lead. The whole plot had to be reworked as they decided not to recast Kong T’Challa and go ahead with the void Boseman left with his departure. Seems like things are now falling in place, as a new viral video gives a glimpse of the sets of the movie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

So now as we wait for any new update on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the internet is here to our rescue. The first glimpse of the new sets of Wakanda has gone viral on social media. It is not series of photos but a video that is making headlines. In the video, the person who has shot it pans through the set that is not completely erected but is almost done. There is a new feel to it.

The Wakandan set does not reveal much, but we can see giant pillars, Black Panther statues and tapestries. The vibe of the set is grander than the prequel and will be more royal. Catch the glimpse right below:

Meanwhile, It is still not easy for team Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to think about a film without Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler has gone on record several times to express how much he misses his late friend. As per Comicbook, he last said, “People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me.”

