In a short span of his career, Chadwick Boseman gave us memorable performances. Be it 42’s Jackie Robinson or Black Panther’s T’Challa, the actor has left a legacy behind and an inspiration for the actors who crave variation. But what if we say, the late actor could have been a part of a potential LA Confidential sequel? Stay tuned to know an interesting story.

Without a single doubt, LA Confidential is one the most celebrated neo-noir crime thrillers in world cinema. The film was a huge commercial and critical success back in 1997. And of course, who can forget it grabbing two Oscars (Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay). Over the years, the thriller has made a huge fan following, and on fans’ demand, a sequel was planned.

Yes, you read that right! A draft was ready and everything was falling in line but Warner Bros didn’t agree. While speaking to The Ringer, Brian Helgeland (screenwriter) made a revelation about how Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce’s reunion was planned. Even Chadwick Boseman was planned to be roped in for an important character of a police officer (James Muncie). Brian along with novelist James Ellroy (writer of LA Confidential novel), developed a draft which eventually got turned down by Warner Bros.

Brian said, “The studio’s veto made for a downbeat, think-what-coulda-been ending — much like the conclusion of LA Confidential itself. But the rejection is especially surprising when you consider that, 24 years ago, the film was one of the most beloved entries in a genre beloved by executives and audiences alike: the neo-noir.”

Helmed by Curtis Hanson, the film was distributed by Warner Bros. It earned a whopping $127 million against a budget of $35 million.

