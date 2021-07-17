Shakira is here with her new single ‘Don’t Wait Up’ and sets the temperatures soaring in her super hot golden, glitzy bikini. The 44-year-old singer – who doesn’t look more than she’s in her late 20s or early 30s – shows off her well-toned physique in the two-piece ensemble as well as while surfing the waves and dancing some simple, catchy moves.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer shared an image in a two-piece bikini set while lying on a surfboard as she gets ready to catch some waves. This post was a reminder that her single would be releasing soon, and we have to say, it has set the temperature soaring.

The singer shared the beautifully lit picture on her Instagram handle yesterday. In it, Shakira is seen lying on a surfboard during the night while in some shallow water. The mum-of-two (can you believe it!) captioned it,” #DONTWAITUP video- 2 hours away / faltan 2 horas.”

While this image of Sharika promised fans that the ‘Don’t Wait Up’ would be nothing short of hot and scintillating, the 44-year-old singer also impressed all with her dance moves (as always) and her surf skills. We applaud the singer for her balance while catching some waves in the night.

Sharing a teaser of the song after the bikini pic, the singer wrote, “The #DontWaitUp video was so much fun to shoot, dancing and surfing all night long! Thanks to all those who worked so hard to make it happen. I hope you guys enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!”.

Check out the whole track here to see Shakira set the temperature soaring while donning a sheer dress and bejeweled bra, a black cut-out top with a magenta skirt and more here:

Released yesterday, ‘Don’t Wait Up’ has over 1.5 million views already.

