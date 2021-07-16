Katrina Turquotte, or as million across the globe know her Katrina Kaif, celebrates her birthday today. The beauty who turns 38 today looks stunning when even she steps in front of the camera. Even though she has her own beauty label – Kay by Katrina, this fashionista doesn’t need makeup to look beautiful – she simply is just that way.

While we said she doesn’t need makeup to look stunning, she also doesn’t have one style that suits her. Katrina rocks almost every look she dons. She sets the temperature soaring, be it her walking the ramp in a lehenga, posing in a saree, or just enjoying herself in a bikini.

So today, celebrating Katrina Kaif turning a year older, we bring you the actress donning and slaying different ensembles. From Indian to western and sarees, lehengas, dress and more – take tips from her to ace the look.

Beauty In A Black Lehenga

Katrina Kaif walked for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in this black lehenga with intricate golden work. Not only did she win our hearts as the showstopper, she once again cemented her position as a fashionista. The attitude with which she carried the deep neck choli is something I wish I had.

Always remember, if you have a statement outfit like this, keep the accessorizing minimal as just like Ms Kaif, opt for a lovely necklace, ring and studs. Katrina Kaif also kept her makeup simple with the focus on her eyes.

Bikini Babe

As much as we would love to show you more pics of Katrina Kaif rocking the bikini, it may not be possible as she tends not to share a lot from her outings by the water. In this pic, Katrina is oozing the tropical vibe with bring colours – including florescent pink and yellow – and parrots. Can you rock even half as well as she did? I bet not.

She opted for a no-makeup look, and we have to that’s the wisest choice – given that it will smudge in water. Her hair, too, was as natural as possible given the location and the activities one does in a bikini – dirty minds, I’m talking about swimming.

Darling In Dresses

It’s pretty common to see Katrina Kaif out and about at one event or another rocking a dress. But, according to us, the best dressed she rocked was this silver sequined dress she wore to the Vogue x Nykaa event in 2019. The deep V-neck and the mid-thing ending dress can turn disastrous if you cannot carry yourself the way Ms Kaif does.

She accessorized with no much bling except very tiny earrings, black nail paint, noticeable eye makeup and loose hair. This look will always be one of the best looks she ever rocked – don’t you agree?

Patakha In A Pantsuit

Katrina Kaif has rocked the pantsuit a couple of times, but the one we love best is this maroon one she wore to a GQ event in 2019. Pant, coat and blouse of the same shade, the inner piece of clothing had a deep neck with buttons down the front.

She accessorized the look with a simple chain and bracket. Her makeup help highlights her cheekbone and makes her eyes speak a lot more. Guys take tips from the Bharat actress on how to look your best without much fuss.

Siren In A Saree

Every Indian looks stunning in a saree, and Katrina Kaif does so too. The Sooryavanshi actress has draped herself several times in these 6 yards of ethnic cloth, and we love them all. Picking out my favourite was a little difficult, but her in this sequin saree from Manish Malhotra’s Ruhaaniyat collection is one of the best.

The actress paired the chiffon saree – in a grape rose ombre shade, with some exquisite statement jewellery. For her makeup, she went for eyes smokey with bronze and metallic hues and perfectly sculpted her cheekbones with loads of highlighter and glossy pink lips. Loving it, right!

Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif!

