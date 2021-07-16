Paresh Rawal has impressed us over the years, and it seems like his son, Aditya Rawal, is all set to follow in his footsteps. The senior actor recently opened up about how his son has is getting work ‘through his own effort’ and how he doesn’t need his papa to recommend his name to anyone.

While praising his son for his discipline, focus and dedication, the Hera Pheri actor also got candid about why he didn’t take the initiative to launch his launch. Spilling the beans about not having “that kind of money,” read on to know all he had to say.

In an interview with Indian Express, Paresh Rawal opened up about not having enough funds to launch Aditya Rawal. Talking about how his son also doesn’t need his recommendation, the Hungama 2 actor said, “I did not launch him as my son because I don’t have that kind of money. To launch my son, you require a big machinery. But isn’t this good? Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in Bamfaad. And now, he is working with Hansal Mehta. I mean, he is working with a director like him. So, his work is fetching him work. He doesn’t need his father’s recommendation.”

Talking about the advice he gives Aditya, Paresh Rawal said, “I know with how much discipline, focus and dedication he works. So, I didn’t give any sort of lessons to him. Also, I think with this generation, we should let them find their own way. We don’t need to guide them. They are smart and honest. This generation doesn’t require your advice. So, give them a direction only when they ask. All they need is your support.”

Aditya Rawal was a writer before he decided to step into Bollywood as an actor. As per the proud papa, his son went to New York University (NYU) to study scriptwriting and playwriting and the London International School of Performing Arts to nurture his talent as an actor. For the unversed, Aditya co-wrote Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat (2019). He made his acting debut with ZEE5’s Bamfaad (2020). His project with Hansal Mehta, also starring Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor, will mark his first big theatrical release in a lead role.

Given these achievements without his father’s recommendations, we know why Paresh Rawal is proud of him.

