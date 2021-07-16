Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha, like any other sibling, share a deep bond. The sister duo also never shy away from expressing their love for each other. The two had dedicated heart-warming notes to each other on their respective social media accounts. But did you know, both sisters share a love for Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio? Scroll down to know more.

As children, both sisters used to share the same bedroom, they used to travel together, share each other’s secrets, and being each others’ BFF’s, Anisha and Deepika are true sibling goals. Both even have a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. In fact, they had several of his posters tucked in their room.

Deepika Padukone had once revealed that she and Anisha used to kiss the poster before falling asleep, in their yesteryears. During a conversation with Vogue magazine, the actress revealed, “My sister Anisha and I shared a room. We used to sit on that sofa… and play ‘house’ for hours. We also had several posters of Leonardo DiCaprio on the wall and made it a point to kiss him goodnight every night before going to sleep.”

In another interview, with news agency IANS, Deepika had revealed that how her sister Anisha has been a ‘biggest critic’ in her life. She said, “She is very honest about her opinion. She is my most blunt critic and she speaks her heart. Even if she is criticising me, I don’t mind it because she is very honest and she wants me to do well…”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. The film will also see Salman Khan’s cameo appearance and John Abraham. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika is also said to star in an untitled film alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in 83 sharing screen space opposite her husband Ranveer Singh.

