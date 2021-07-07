All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan ever since this film has been announced. Fans are eager to see SRK on the silver screen again as the superstar went on a break after his last release Zero. We all know that this film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. We have heard about Khan’s role time and again, but today, we have got our hands on some information regarding the role of the Force actor.

The latest buzz is that John plays the character of a freelance terrorist in this much-awaited action-packed movie. Keep scrolling further to know more about this update.

Bollywood Hungama has recently revealed a lot about John Abraham’s character from Pathan, and we bet you cannot wait to hear it. According to reports, as we already mentioned above, the Dhoom actor is playing the character of a freelance terrorist in this Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

“John plays the role of someone who works for money. He doesn’t have a nationality; he is ruthless with his only religion being money. It’s more like a freelance undercover terrorist. In Pathan, he works for the Russian mafia, who are running a covert gun racket in India,” revealed a trade source to the portal. The character of John Abraham eventually indulges in a battle royale with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who are on a mission to bust the racket.

John will be a man on a mission in disguise in this film. Reportedly, he will be seen in a very lean avatar and will engage in multiple chase sequences and hand to hand combat with Shah Rukh. The makers were contemplating on multiple looks for the Dhoom actor, including the bulky avatar; however, they all finally zeroed in on a lean appearance for both SRK and John. The actor shed some muscles over the last few months.

The best part about Pathan is that it will also see an extended cameo of Salman Khan as Tiger. His character rescues Shah Rukh Khan from the Russian mafia, and the scene in question has already been shot. What do you think about John Abraham’s role? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

