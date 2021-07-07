Kamaal R Khan has an opinion on every possible thing in the world and the latest thing is Aamir’s divorce. Bollywood witnessed a huge shock when Aamir announced his split from wife Kiran Rao. The couple had been together for around 15 years. KRK now claims that he always thought the superstar would marry some beautiful woman like Katrina Kaif or Fatima Sana Shaikh. Read on for all the details!

Kamaal has previously left us in splits with his hilarious reviews. This time, he went a little below the belt, when he described Kiran as an average-looking woman. He even claimed that Aamir shouldn’t have released a fake statement talking about their blooming love and respect even during this time.

KRK in his statement said, “Jaise aap sache aadmi ho, aapka statement bhi sacha hona chahiye tha. Usme likha hona chhaiye tha ki ‘bhai, is chashme wali aurat ki shakal dekhte dekhte 15 saal se thak gaya hu. Ab meri aur himmat nahi ki isi shakal ko dekhta rahu. Mai tang aa gaya hu, dimag ki maa ki **nkh ho gayi hai’” (Your statement should have been as true as the person you are. It should have mentioned that you’re tired of watching the same face with specs.)

Just not that, KRK added, “Jab maine suna ki aapne Kiran Rao se shaadi ki hai (kyunki mai unhe janta tha) toh mera reaction tha ‘kya, kyu, kis liye?’ Ek bohot hi normal si ladki jo bina glass dekh nai sakti, usse Aamir Khan shaadi kyu karega yaar? Aamir Khan agar kisise shaadi karega toh bohot khoobsurat ladki se karega jaise ki Katrina Kaif ya Fatima Sana Shaikh.”

(When I heard you got married to Kiran, I was like, ‘what, why?’ And this reaction was because I thought Aamir Khan would marry a beautiful woman like Katrina Kaif or Fatima Sana Shaikh.)

Watch the entire video below:

Aamir Khan Divorce Kiran Rao! Why? Watch it to know! https://t.co/lVuRhbQK34 via @YouTube — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 6, 2021

