Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. The show has been spreading positivity for the past 13 years and continues to do even during tough times like the coronavirus pandemic. Now the sitcom has created a new history having to complete 3200 episodes on July 1.

TMKOC cast and crew recently returned to Mumbai after shooting in Daman for nearly two months. Sitcom’s director Malav Rajda shared a happy photo of the crew on set and expressed his delight in a new post on social media. Sharing the photo the filmmaker wrote, “Finally back in gokuldham….feels great to be back on home ground.” Take a look at the pic below:

Producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Kumarr Modi has talked about the success of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah achieve a new milestone. As per the TV9 report, the director said in Hindi, “Due to the lockdown last year, there were many difficulties in shooting and the show had many ups and downs. However, the dedication of our cast and crew to entertain the audience has taken us to achieve this new milestone today. On behalf of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I express my heartfelt thanks to the viewers, fans and supporters for all the love and support.”

Modi also said that the love of TMKOC fans has inspired us to create stories that bring laughter, happiness and positivity to the lives of our viewers. He further revealed that a fan-made the show‘s new milestone special for the makers by presenting a beautiful memento to the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The artist gifted has reportedly gifted a photo frame of the Gokuldham family to Asit Kumarr Modi by skillfully encasing it inside a bottle. Moreover, the fan had also gifted the idols of Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman to the team.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been spreading laughter, love and entertainment for nearly 13 years has become India’s one of the most favourite family show.

