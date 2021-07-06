Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 has been making a lot of headlines these days. From the probable contestant’s list to the rumours regarding the upcoming season, the fans are excited to know every single detail about the show. Now, in a recent interview, actress Priya Banerjee is breaking her silence on whether she will be a part of the upcoming season or not. Scroll down to read the details.

Advertisement

The Bekaaboo actress revealed that she has been approached by the BB15 team but she refused to be a part of the reality show.

Advertisement

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Priya Banerjee revealed why she refused to be part of Bigg Boss 15 and said, “Bigg Boss is undoubtedly a wonderful show and hats off to its players. The concept and idea are incredible and I do love to watch it. I was approached for it as well by the makers of the show but unfortunately, I’m not a Bigg Boss material hence this year at least I am not going to be a part of it. Though I love the show I am not participating this year, but like every other actor, I would love to work with Salman Khan sir in future on a project. Yes, that would be a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Well, this is clear that Priya isn’t going to be a part of BB15.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani, Mohsin Khan, Nia Sharma, Anusha Dandekar and Krushna Abhishek are the potential contestants for this season and their names have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now.

What are your thoughts on Priya Banerjee refusing to be part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Was A Part Of ‘Gadar’ But Unfortunately His Scene Was Cut, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube