Recently Anil Sharma directorial Gadar: Ek Prem Katha completed 20 years, and a lot was being spoken about the film. Many hidden stories and trivia came out from the team of the film. We know that most of you must have seen this film several times, yet we bet that you all must not be knowing that Kapil Sharma was associated with this Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer.

Yes! You heard that right. We are talking about the ace comedian Kapil. The comedian has tried his hands at acting with films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. But not many know that he was already a part of this 2001 hit film. Keep scrolling further to know more about his association with the film.

Actually, there is a small story behind how he got associated with the film. According to reports in Prabhat Khabar, a scene of Gada: Ek Prem Katha was being shot in Amritsar, where Kapil Sharma also lived at that time. His father was then in the police force and was on duty on the sets of the film. That’s why the comedian reached the shooting set with his father. At the same time, someone had blown such a rumour that Sunny Deol has also reached. Later it was found that Sunny Paji had not come there, and some other scene was being shot.

Kapil Sharma recollected that Amrish Puri and Ameesha Patel were shooting a scene at that time. He was at the shooting location with a friend. He said that they were told that they would have to run away and board the train as soon as the action is called. Ameesha Patel tried to board the train twice, but she could not.

Kapil later came to know that he did not even have to board the train. He said that he had boarded the train two or three times. But he felt that his scene would not be able to come in the crowd.

Kapil Sharma further said that action director Tinu Verma stood on the jeep and talked about the scene. “When I saw an empty space, I ran. He grabbed me and gave me a sweet slur. I told him that when you spoke action, I ran. They chased me away; I ran into the crowd again. The film released, and I took my friends to the theatre to show me my scene. My scene was cut.”

So basically, the scene Kapil Sharma was a part of in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was of a crowd, but his scene was removed from the film. This was revealed by the comedian himself in his talk show.

