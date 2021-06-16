The Kapil Sharma Show has always managed to brighten our gloomy days. Starring Kapil, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh amongst others, the comedy show went on a break last year. While fans have been missing the fun for a long time now, the good news is that the wait is over! Krushna Abhishek is revealing details of the new season. Below are all the details you need!

Advertisement

As most know, it’s the obstruction of not having a live audience that affected the show last season. So, amid the pandemic, the makers decided to take a short break. On the other hand, Kapil was looking forward to embracing parenthood again.

Advertisement

Albeit, the good news is that The Kapil Sharma Show is finally returning. Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram and shared a selfie with Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh. The trio was all smiles and clearly excited to get back to work.

Krushna Abhishek in the post revealed, “Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda.”

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek yesterday with another post shared how he missed The Kapil Sharma Show. He shared his best memories on the show when he and his wife Kashmera Shah appeared on the show to promote their film, Marne Bhi Do Yaaro.

He captioned the post, “One of the best moments on stage where we were promoting our film marne bhi do yaroon some episodes r the best memory of life Congo kash for ur another film.”

As per recent reports, The Kapil Sharma Show will return in a month or two in the new format.

Kapil had previously announced that the team was looking for new writers. “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment,” he had tweeted.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Bhumi Pednekar: “The Industry Has Gone Through A Lot Over The Last One Year…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube