Kapil Sharma has been embroiled in several controversies over the years. From his rifts with Sunil Grover to making inappropriate jokes on a pregnant woman, a lot has been heard. But did you know? The comedian was once accused of misbehaving with some female co-stars in a drunk state! Read on for all the details.

The incident traces back to 2015, at an after-event of the International Marathi Film Festival Awards. Reportedly, Kapil had a ‘drinking problem’ but things got serious when he got too intoxicated at the venue. He allegedly tried dancing with television actress Deepali Sayed.

Deepali Sayed had later confirmed the rumours too. She said that Kapil Sharma tried to dance with her but she understood his situation and excused herself. The actress said that she didn’t know him personally, so avoided him and moved away from the dance floor.

Apart from Deepali, Kapil Sharma reportedly even misbehaved with Monali Thakur and Tanishaa Mukerji. Despite all the rumours going strong, the comedian refused to comment on any of them. However, he later did leave an indirect tweet defending himself.

Kapil tweeted, “I fall, I rise, I make mistakes, I live, I learn, I’ve been hurt but I am alive.i am human, I am not perfect but I am thankful J”

Check out his post below:

I fall, I rise, I make mistakes, I live, I learn, I've been hurt but I am alive.i am human, I am not perfect but I am thankful :) — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 3, 2015

Meanwhile, Kapil is looking forward to the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy show went off-air amid the pandemic owing to lack of a live audience. Apart from that, even the host was awaiting the birth of his second child and decided to take a break for good.

Krushna Abhishek has hyped up the viewers multiple times about the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

