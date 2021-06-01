Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s tiff in the television industry is known to almost everyone. Their fallout was one of the ugliest fallouts in the entertainment industry and fans were really heartbroken when Sunil left ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’. And if the reports are to be believed, the producer and Sharma also rejected a hike in Grover’s salary. Read to know the scoop below.

For those of you who don’t know, Sunil played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi on the show. His characters enjoyed a massive fan following among global audiences.

According to Times Of India, after Sunil Grover’s fictional character started to gain popularity among the audiences, he asked for a salary raise from the production house. Reportedly, the request was rejected by the producer as well as Kapil Sharma.

Later in 2014, Sunil came up with his own show titled ‘Mad In India’ but it failed to impress the audiences and Kapil was also hurt by this gesture of the comedian.

Kapil Sharma in a statement said, “All I can say is, he (Sunil) should have never left our show, we were all part of the success of our show. Sunil has been around trying to find his bearings in the entertainment industry… In fact, I go out of my way to ensure every member of my team has a chance to take the stage, so I can relax. Sunil must have been provoked into leaving by people around him.”

Time and again, we see their fans trend Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover as they miss their on-screen camaraderie together.

We hope that things pan out well between the two comedians and we get to see them together in a show soon.

