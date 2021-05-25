All the Kapil Sharma fans, take a deep breath and make sure you do not faint, as we will give you guys sad news that may be hard for you to digest. We know how desperately you are waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show to make a comeback. But people, you may have to wait for another two months before you get entertained by the laughter riot.

This comedy show had entertained the audience for a very long time and kept them smiling always. Unfortunately, the show had to bid adieu to the viewers earlier this year. Sometime back, it was announced that it would make a comeback in June, but it looks like that isn’t happening. Keep reading further to get more details about the release date.

According to earlier reports in Telly Chakkar, Kapil Sharma had to start shooting for the show from May 15 onwards as The Kapil Sharma Show was about to make a comeback in June. But, due to the ban on shoots in Maharashtra, the shooting could not be started. As a result, the release date has been shifted from June to July 21.

If further reports are to be believed, then the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show would start shooting for the show in the first week of July. Along with Kapil, his other teammates like Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Krushna Abhishek will also be a part of the show.

No decision has been taken regarding the presence of the live audience yet. But, going by the pandemic situation in Maharashtra, it looks like the makers will have to make do without a live audience for the starters.

Kapil Sharma had earlier revealed that he is taking a break from The Kapil Sharma Show to be with his newly born son Trishaan. The comedian-actor is extremely professional when it comes to working but also knows how to strike a balance between his work and family.

Kapil has always been a family man, and we have seen that on different occasions. The actor is married to Ginni Chatrath, and the duo is blessed with baby girl Amayra and baby boy Trishaan, who was born a few months ago.

We know that you just cannot wait for The Kapil Sharma Show to begin. Share your excitement in the comments section below.

