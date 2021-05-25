As you all already know, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot has begun. It was only a few weeks back that all the contestants flew to Cape Town to be a part of this stunt-based reality show. Ever since the gang reached there, their Instagram is flooded with pictures of them posing in the picturesque locales. Although nothing apart from them having a gala time has been put out on social media, we might have got an update on the date this reality show will hit our TV screens.

After Bigg Boss 14, all eyes are on KKK 11, and fans just cannot wait for it to air on TV. The contestants are making sure that they are posting everything very selectively on their social media and giving out only as much as is required. But we have an update that can make you go crazy. Keep scrolling further.

According to reports in Telly Chakkar, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will hit the small screens from July 21 onwards on Colors. Yes! You heard that right. Your wait to see all your favourite stars perform deadly stunts is almost over.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stars Arjun Bijlani, Maheck Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari. The entire team is having a gala time there.

Rohit Shetty will yet again be seen as the host of KKK 11, and we are sure that this show will be a refreshing change during these trying times.

With whatever posts we have seen on Instagram, it is clear that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 gang is having a blast, and they are surely going to entertain us in the best way possible. Are you ready for it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

