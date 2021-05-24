Anushka Sen is just 18-year-old and is already winning the hearts of Indian audiences with her back to back amazing performances. The beauty rose to fame with her stint in Jhansi Ki Rani and Baal Veer. Sen is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa and treating her fans with her cutie-patootie pictures on social media.

Besides the cuteness, what we are also loving is Sen’s chic wardrobe and it’s winning the hearts of her fans as well.

Anushka Sen is currently in Cape Town and serving us some ‘hot girl’ looks and let’s decode her fashion wardrobe today. Take a look:

I’m instantly drawn to neon colours. There’s something so vibrant and fresh about fluorescent colours that it makes you stand out from the crowd immediately. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress paired neon green biker shorts with a white crop top and a matching sweatshirt. The Baal Veer actress kept the makeup minimal with a highlighter on her cheeks and a lip stain. For her hair, she opted for a fishtail braid and looked chic as ever.

Lilac is one of the most trending colours of this season. Anushka Sen wore a short denim dungaree and paired it with a lilac t-shirt that she wore inside. Along with shoes, the beauty also wore a matching cloche hat and looked pretty in the same.

Isn’t she a cutie-patootie? Sen wore a dark blue rugged denim dungaree and paired it with a black tube top that said ‘Hustle’. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress paired it with a pink cap and for makeup, she kept it moderate with just pink lips and wore small golden hoops with her outfit to make it look effortlessly chic.

This little fashionista is serving some major style goals on her Instagram. Anushka Sen wore a neon orange bomber jacket with a white crop top and paired it with rusty black jogger pants. This is a totally win-win combo where along with the comfort you also get to serve major style goals!

I love the colour green. It’s royal, chic and always adds volume to your outfit. Anushka wore a green pullover and paired it with white flare denim and sports shoes. The beauty accessorised the look with big silver hoop earrings, subtle glam and looked daisy fresh.

That’s some really cool Instagram feed. If you’re looking for some fashion and style tips, Anushka Sen’s Instagram game is on point and will totally help you nail your day to day wardrobe.

