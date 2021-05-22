Actress Mahekk Chahal, who is currently shooting for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” in Cape Town. Besides sharing amazing pics from the stunt location, she also shared some words of advice with all.

Advertisement

On Friday, Mahekk had some instant pop philosophy to spare in her Instagram post. Scroll down to know what it was.

“Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be,” Mahekk wrote along with a picture where she is dressed in an all-black playsuit. Mahekk Chahal completes her look with hot-pink lipstick and a ponytail.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” is hosted by Rohit Shetty and the shooting of this season began earlier this month. The show will be aired in the last week of June. Besides Mahekk Chahal, this season of the reality show also includes Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Could’ve Been A Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 With Abhinav Shukla But She Rejected It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube