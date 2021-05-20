Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has just begun its shoot in Cape Town, and fans are already wondering if an elimination has taken place. Well, this is because of Nikki Tamboli’s comment on fellow contestant Aastha Gill’s latest Insta post. Scroll down to know her comment and why Nikkians (as her fans are called) fear she is either injured or out of the show.

On Wednesday, Aastha Gill shared a couple of pictures with Varun Sood, wherein they were seen wearing similar neon outfits. She captioned the images, “Twinning and winning with @varunsood12 #kkk11 #aasthagill #varunsood #twinning.”

Taking to the comments section, Nikki Tamboli wrote, “Can’t wait to have fun with you guys again misssssing you.” These less-than-a-dozen words have got fans confused about what has happened for her to miss her co-contestants already. The two possibilities arrived on was whether she sustained an injury during a task and is currently resting or she is out.

Nikki Tamboli’s reply on Aastha Gill’s post has over 60 responses, with fans questioning whether she was okay. A couple of reactions to the Bigg Boss 14 finalist’s comment included one fan asking, “dude nikki, you’re freaking me out. you’re not eliminated righttt???!!!!!???” Another one expressed concern and asked, “kya hua (what happened) Nikki please tell us Nikkians are worried for you.” A third netizen was in a dilemma and penned it down, writing, “r u injured or r u eliminated?”

Some more love and concerned filled replies to her comment included a user hoping she was doing well. Another wrote, “baby hope ur OK.. pls do post on insta we nikkians miss u 😢💓😘” A third commented, “hey Nikki hope ur fine plzz take care of ur health nd jeet ke aana show nikkians are waiting to see that (trophy)in ur hand😍”

Recently, a report surfaced that Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh were in the bottom three of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. This update also added that Vishal had been shown the door after their first stunt.

What do you think happened to Nikki Tamboli that she is missing her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fellow contestants? Let us know in the comments below.

