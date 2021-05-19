Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has a lot of admirers throughout the country. But did you know one of her admirers once sent her love letters to her? Read on to know more.

Dutta is an avid social media user and has been actively sharing posts on Instagram and fans of TMKOC are smitten by her beauty. The actress once shared an anecdote from her early life when a person had written a long love letter for her.

Talking to ETimes, Munmun Dutta revealed that during her school days, her fellow classmate used to like her but she was unaware of it. She said, “I have been a good girl at school. I wouldn’t send any love letters to anyone but, yes, there was somebody who has given me this love letter with Pal Pal Dil K Paas. But unfortunately, my dad found it.”

The actress further said that the love letter,”…mere pas nhi aya, mere dad k pas chala gaya.” Following this incident, she confessed that she felt awkward about it but her father did not anything to her.

Munmun Dutta also during the chat revealed that she has a crush on Shah Rukh Khan since childhood. She has been an ardent fan and has watched his films. She also liked Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar during her childhood.

Meanwhile, the actress recently landed in trouble after she shared a video demonstrating make-up techniques. In the video, she referred to a particular community to say she did not want to look like them as she wanted to look good. Owing to this, an FIR had been filed against her.

Following the furore, Munmun Dutta had apologized for the same and issued a statement, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings.”

“Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation,” she added.

“I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret the same.”

