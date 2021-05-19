Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The comedy show has shown so many twists and turns that has made its fans stay glued on their seats every day. And one such twist was Dayaben’s mother making an entry on the show.

Dayaben’s mother had an important role in the show as she suggests fancy ideas and weird strategies to solve the problems of her daughter. Yet her face was never revealed on camera. On several occasions, the makers of the popular sitcom teased the possibility of Dayaben’s mother being seen on the camera and fans of TMKOC get excited to get a glimpse of her mother. But fans were disappointed every time.

However, not many of Taarak Mehta Ka Ootah Chashmah’s fans are aware that Dayaben’s mother had already made her entry on the show. Back in 2010, in the 394th episode of the sitcom, fans could get a glimpse of Dayaben’s mother. Take a look at the clip below:

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal on the show, recently indulged in a rapid-fire segment with Sight And Insight YouTube channel. He opened up about his favourite co-star on the show. He said, “I cannot pick and choose. Everybody is a favourite co-star because sab ke saath karne ka maja aata hai (it’s fun to work with everyone). I would definitely say jab scene mein sabhi log hote hai, woh din mujhe bohot accha lagta hai (I feel very happy on a day when there’s a scene involving everyone).”

He also advised people to do not flout COVID-19 rules even after the pandemic is over. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dilip Joshi said, “When the lockdown ends, we have to be as careful as we are today. People shouldn’t start going out or behaving as if nothing happened. People should be responsible and have to cooperate, instead of just blaming just the government. That won’t help if we aren’t careful and following guidelines. Or else, this will never end. We have to maintain social distance, wear masks, get vaccinated at the earliest.”

