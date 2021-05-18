Last year there were rumours of Tanuj Mahashabde aka Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer popularly known as ‘Iyer’ from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah marrying his on-screen co-star Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji. The 46-year-old actor clarified the air and revealed whether or not he was marrying his co-star. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Tanuj was planning on getting married this year but as we all know that the pandemic situation has only gotten worse, he might have to push his wedding plans.

Advertisement

In an interview with Jansatta television show, Tanuj Mahashabde addressed the rumours of his wedding with his co-star Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and revealed that the duo holds only professional relationships and nothing more than that.

Earlier, in an interview with Lokmat Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer from TMKOC revealed his first reaction when he got to know that he’ll be playing the character of Babita Ji’s husband and said, “Not just others, but even I found it hard to digest that I am playing a partner of a beautiful lady in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

And ever since then, their on-screen chemistry is totally adored by their fans and the two quickly became popular with the show.

Last year in an interview with News18, Tanuj Mahashabde got emotional and said that people know him as ‘Iyer’ and not ‘Tanuj’ and said, “Iyer is famous, but Tanuj is not. I would like if Tanuj is also famous. I get identified as a comedian playing a comedy role. I understand that Iyer is a big character and hence famous, but I believe that people should also know the person who is playing Iyer.”

Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor’s wedding front and we are waiting for it.

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Exclusive! Himanshi Khurana Is All Set To Enter Bollywood: “I Am In Talks For A Number Of Projects…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube