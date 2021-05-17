Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most-loved shows on Indian Television. Even though it has been more than ten years, this show has been running on our TV screens, but the viewers still cannot get enough of it. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, and Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, are the heart of the show, and any episode would feel incomplete without them.

There was a time when fans were ready to quit watching TMKOC after Disha took a break due to her pregnancy. From the day she went missing, fans were only waiting to hear the good news of her return. But, unfortunately, the waiting period went on increasing from 3-4 months to a year and now maybe more. But the question is, are fans really missing Vakani, or they are so frustrated with the wait that they can make do with any actress playing Dayaben in the show?

Nobody has any answer till now to this question. But we want to ask all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans that are they really missing Disha Vakani or they are just missing the character of Dayaben from the show? We know it is a bit tricky to answer this question as the characters from the show had become a part of our families and day to day lives. It is not easy to replace someone so easily, right?

Not only for us, even for the actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but it would also be strange to work with a new actress playing Dayaben. In addition, imagine the plight of that actress who would have to work very hard to fit in someone else’s shoes without the assurity if audiences would be loving her in the same way as they loved Vakani.

We know that by now, you all must have already worn your thinking caps and must be contemplating in your heads if you want the return of Disha Vakani or not? But, if you think a replacement is a good idea then which actress according to you would suit best as Dayaben? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also, do you still want Disha Vakani to make a comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Vote now!

