Indian Idol 12 recently made headlines after Amit Kumar expressed his strict criticism towards the show. He was a part of a particular episode giving a tribute to his father, a legendary singer, Kishore Kumar. Though he didn’t say anything while he was on the show, he broke his silence after the episode went live.

Present judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Anu Malik sang Kishore da’s classic songs inviting a heating debate on social media. Die-hard fans of the veteran singer started slamming the judges for even attempting something like this.

This, for some reason, started the debate of whether judges of the show, including Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, should be replaced by someone new. The reason mentioned for this is about how the show’s format now packs more drama than music.

But, if that’s the reason, isn’t it the show’s fault rather than the judges? Because the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya have been in the industry long enough to justify their presence on any musical reality show. Despite the negativity, Neha has managed to create an unimaginable fanbase. She started as a reality show (Ironically, Indian Idol) contestant and has seen life with father selling Samosas (a lip-smacking North Indian snack) and mother being a house-maker to earn their livings.

Neha started with movies like Meerabai Not Out (2008) and Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s Blue (2009). Making a name for herself, she now has over 57 million followers on Instagram (considerably more than the actors who lead the films she sings in).

On the other hand, no one here would be unaware of Himesh Reshammiya’s craze created back in his prime. He cracked the formula of what his audience loved, and the rest is history. Yes, he had the support of Salman Khan in the start, but if you go and look at this discography, you’ll find his famous work is something he created on his own.

Similar is the case with Vishal Dadlani, who started and still maintains a strong duo with Shekhar Ravjiani, gave the 90s kids ‘Woh Pehli Baar’ and a lot of memorable songs in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. The duo has only emerged stronger than ever since then.

Yes, the format of Indian Idol 12 could be up for a debate, but the judges are perfect to be on the show. With reinstating Anu Malik, this could be one extremely talented panel across all the reality shows. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

