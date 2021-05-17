The Family Man Season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari has been making headlines every now and then. But what if we told you the trailer release date and it’s releasing in less than a week from now. Scroll below to read more details on the story.

Advertisement

Earlier today, we reported that the show is releasing on June 11, 2021, and the makers have a surprise planned for all the fans.

Advertisement

According to Bollywood Hungama, The Family Man Season 2 trailer starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is releasing on May 19, 2021. Yes, you heard it right. Two days from now, you can actually watch the trailer of the most anticipated show of the year on your television or mobile phone screens.

A source close to the publication revealed, “The trailer of The Family Man 2 is going to be out on Wednesday, May 19. The makers are aware of the humongous expectations associated with the show. And the promo promises to surely enhance the excitement.”

The source continued and added, “The Family Man was known for blending humour with thrill. The sequel follows this template and this would be visible in the trailer. Also, the promo would introduce the viewers to the character of Samantha Akkineni and how it adds to the madness.”

Talking about the release date of the show which happens to be June 11, 2021, the source said, “It’ll be out next month but the date is not fixed yet. A decision would be taken in a few days. Amazon might unveil the release date in the trailer.”

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Besides Bajypayee the show also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar and Shreya Dhanwanthary along with Samantha Akkineni joining the cast this year.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Family Man Season 2 Release Date Leaked? Here’s When Manoj Bajpayee’s Show Could Come In June

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube