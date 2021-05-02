Kangana Ranaut has undoubtedly turned into a controversial celebrity over the years. Her take on several matters including nepo kids, politics amongst others have divided Internet time and again. Haters often ask the actress to not speak on several matters. Something similar happened recently where Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni & Scam 1992 actress Shreya Dhanwanthary enjoyed a ‘silenced’ version of the actress. Read on for details.

As most know, Kangana recently shared a video on her Instagram where she criticized foreign countries over criticizing the Indian Govt amid COVID crisis. She could be heard saying in the video, “India is shown as if its people have just evolved from monkeys to humans. They behave as if a few white people must come and make you their slaves, tell you what to do, how to behave, eat, tell you what a democracy is, whom to choose, you just don’t have the sense to do what is right. So we will tell you what to do.”

One cannot deny that the country is in a major crisis and there’s only a little that the Govt is being able to do. Many have lost their family members, and social media is now the place to help find oxygen cylinders, remdesivir and other resources. Owing to it all, Aly Goni and Shreya Dhanwanthary clearly hinted that they prefer a ‘sensible’ Kangana Ranaut.

Actually, a social media user shared an edited version of Kangana’s video. It witnessed only the pauses and the ‘umm’ of the actress. Whatever she said was omitted out and the caption read, “edited and kept only the sensible parts from her video.”

Aly Goni was quick to share the video on his Instagram story. He said nothing but just shared a GIF that said, “talk to my hand.”

On the other hand, Scam 1992 actress Shreya Dhanwanthary also shared her sarcastic take on Kangana Ranaut. She wrote, “Gold! I see your point though. She is absolutely right. I agree with everything she said.”

What is your take on the viral ‘sensible’ video of Kangana? Share with us in the comments section below.

