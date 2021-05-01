We all know what an entertainer Shehnaaz Gill is. Ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13, fans love the way she is. Well, she has always been vocal about the fact that her command of the English language is not that great and has never let this become her weakness. Rather Gill has always entertained her fans with her English. But now it looks like the Punjabi actress felt the need to prove to her fans that even she can sing English songs.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram to post a video of herself singing a Justin Bieber song, and we bet you will watch that on loop. Keep scrolling further to have a look at that.

Shehnaaz Gill posted a video of herself singing Justin Bieber’s Peaches. She wanted to prove that she knows how to speak in English by singing this song. On several occasions in the past, she had said that she is not fluent in the language.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill said, “Kaun kehta hai mujhe English nahi aati? Chahe Punjabi touch hai. English English hi hoti hai, chahe kisi bhi language mein bolo (Who says I don’t know how to speak in English? So what if it has a Punjabi touch? English is English, no matter what accent you speak it in).” She then went on to give fans a demonstration of her skills by singing Peaches. Check out the video below:

This video is too cute to handle, isn’t it? We bet you would play this video on loop.

Shehnaaz Gill wrote in the caption, “Stay home be safe. Pick up a new hobby or get better at an old one. Many ways to stay entertained indoors. We are responsible for our own safety.”

Fans praised Shehnaaz‘s attempt. “We know baby girl u r working hard on ur weaknesses and turning out them into ur strength,” one commented, while another called her ‘expression queen’. A third wrote, “It doesn’t matter how the accent is… The fact that you tried and took an attempt of doing sth different is commendable baby! You are a true idol for the youth! I am loving your confidence! And this was amazing, lyrics we’re almost perfect with an essence of ‘Shehnaaz humour’ in it!”

What do you think of Shehnaaz Gill’s English singing skills?

