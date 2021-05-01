Television beauty Sanaya Irani has been missing from the Television screens for a while now. The beauty rose to fame with her portrayal as Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum. She was last seen in Vikram Bhatt Ghost. But is she planning to make a double dhamaka comeback to TV with both Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Read on for details!

One cannot deny that Sanaya has always had a connection with reality shows. She’s been a part of Kaho Na Yaar Hai, Nach Baliye 8, Kitchen Champion 5 in the past. But fans have been eager to witness her closed in Bigg Boss walls. Looks like it finally is happening!

A source close to SpotboyE reveals the same as, “Sanaya has signed the contract for both the reality shows. And the actress has been paid a heavy amount for it looking at her popularity and fanbase.”

We have previously seen a lot of Television bahus including Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Dipika Kakkar garb the winner title in Bigg Boss. Will Sanaya Irani continue the legacy? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, we only wonder how the sweetest Gunjan will battle against cockroaches, snakes and other animals in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. That’s something to look forward to!

Back in 2019, Sanaya Irani spoke to us about missing from the TV screens. She exclusively told Koimoi, “I really hope that people get to see me more often. It’s not a nice thing to hear repeatedly from your fan that ‘we miss you, why aren’t you coming back on screen?’ but honestly, you just have to make the choices that you have to make. It’s my life and I don’t want to regret any of it. And the choice is to do good work, so every time you see me on-screen, that’s what you’ll be hopefully seeing.”

Are you excited to witness Sanaya in Bigg Boss 15 & Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

