Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a special show with Dilip Joshi ‘Jethalal’, Disha Vakani ‘Dayaben’ as its leading stars. Though the mystery around Dayaben’s return is still intact, we got our hands on one of their exciting interviews. Though the show has a lot to do with the other ‘society members’ and Jethalal isn’t even the ‘titular’ character, the makers have always made sure the ‘Gada’ family to be the centre of attraction since episode 1.

This, in addition to their impeccable acting mettle, helped Dilip and Disha’s characters to develop a deep connection with the viewers. Sooner than later, they both emerged as this ideal ‘tv couple’ for the audience. But how did they maintain this chemistry throughout the show? Was it awkward for them romancing each other on-screen?

In their old interview with Deccan Chronicle, Dilip Joshi, addressing the ‘awkwardness’, said, “We are both professional, and I guess our theatre background helped us. Each and every scene is like a job for both of us.” To which Disha Vakani added, “I am just doing my job. As you can see in the show, we don’t have an awkward moment with each other. In fact, I don’t think our show has any scope for awkwardness.”

On their ever-growing chemistry, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Jethalal’ added, “Our comic timing has contributed immensely to our chemistry. We understand each other, and that makes chemistry strong. The audiences have loved us through the years. It has been very overwhelming for us. Fans have gone out of their way to meet us. I remember an old lady came to meet us from a faraway village.”

Disha Vakani backed up Dilip Joshi by saying, “This is because of good teamwork. Every artiste compliments the other actor. And because we have such good chemistry, our scenes come out well.”

Dilip Joshi also addressed the never-ending compliments they get for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, “Yes, sometimes fans say we are a real couple. I take this as a compliment. We work hard for our chemistry, and so it makes people believe we are a real couple.”

Disha Vakani revealed how her ‘sabjiwala bhai’ loved the show. She said, “When my sabjiwala bhai says we love Daya and Jethalal, it’s amazing. It’s wonderful when common people love us.”

We are missing Dayaben a little more on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah today! I hope she makes a comeback soon.

