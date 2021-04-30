Actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of helping several people ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. The actor recently visited the sets of Dance Deewane for an episode shoot, and he was moved to tears during the show. Scroll down to know more.

The channel has recently shared a promo on social media. In the promo, the actor is seen watching a montage of how he got a woman named Bharti, who was critically ill, airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad for treatment. It also showed Bharti’s family members expressing their gratitude to the actor.

In the video promo, Bharti’s mother is seen getting emotional as she thanked him, and another family member said, “Sir humare liye farishte hai (he is an angel for us).” Watching their video message made the actor tear up as well. Watch the video clip below:

Sonu Sood recently shared a video on social media showing non-stop notifications on his phone as distress messages poured in. Sharing the video, the actor urged everyone to come forward and help people who are in distress. He wrote, “The speed at which we get requests across the country. Trying my best to reach out to everyone. Everyone…Please come forward. We need more helping hands. Do your best to the best of your capabilities 🙏”

Earlier this week, the Simmba actor had said that helping people getting hospital beds, oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines is more rewarding than delivering a ₹100 crore film. “In the middle of the night, after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it’s a million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can’t sleep when people are in front of hospitals waiting for a bed,” he wrote on Twitter.

