Anushka Sharma is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. The beauty began her acting career with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and there was no going back. Today, she’s even a proud producer to projects like NH10, Bulbbul amongst others. But did you know the actress even auditioned for Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 3 Idiots? Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

3 Idiots is one of the classics of Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan. The film went onto become a major blockbuster, earning 202 crores in its lifetime. Kareena had a limited yet impactful role in the film. She played Khan’s love interest.

Advertisement

But did you know? Anushka Sharma also auditioned for the role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan? Yes, you heard that right. However, her audition was not even seen by Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan until they all united on PK sets. And well, the reactions on seeing it, were hilarious!

Before the release of PK, Anushka Sharma released a video revealing the news. “I had auditioned for a lead role in a film in 2007. And, that film was 3 Idiots. No one knows it, no one watched the audition. You have not watched it, Raju sir has not watched it,” she could be heard saying.

Rajkumar Hirani was in denial when he heard the news. He could be heard saying, “Anushka auditioned for 3 Idiots? No, no, no. Anushka never auditioned for 3 Idiots.”

The camera then pans to Aamir Khan and Hirani watching the audition tape. Anushka had delivered a monologue from Munnabhai MBBS. The trio were all cracking up together and it was an adorable moment.

Check out the video below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Parth Samthaan Calls Reports Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Shutting Down Because Of Him ‘Baseless’; Says There’s No Bad Blood With Ekta Kapoor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube