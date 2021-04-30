Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was one of the most hyped shows on Indian television until last year. Amid the lockdown, a lot of TV serials witnessed a roadblock. Similar is the scenario with Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer. Now, the actor is opening up on rumours of being the reason behind the show going off-air, a fallout with Ekta Kapoor and more. Read on for details!

For the unversed, as soon as the reports of KZK going off-air came out, a lot of speculations were doing the rounds. Most of it revolved around Parth opting out of the serial. It was even said that Ekta Kapoor tried to convince him to continue his role, but the actor wouldn’t agree. Furthermore, rumours were even rife that the content czarina couldn’t find a suitable replacement.

Now, Parth Samthaan is finally setting the records straight. In a conversation with Times Of India, the actor said, “All the reports of Kasautii Zindagii Kay wrapping up or shutting down because of me were absolutely wrong and baseless. It was not like that. It was an overall decision by the makers by the channel. Yes, I won’t lie that I had reached a saturation point and I wanted to grow. The situation at that time was very difficult for all of us to work together. Not only on our show but other shows as well. Because the situation we all were in was not right everyone was in a panic mode. It was difficult at that point.”

Parth Samthaan also broke silence on rumours of fallout with Ekta Kapoor. “Now, the situation has completely changed and if there were any rumours of me having a fallout with Ekta Kapoor ma’am, the answer is right in front of everyone that I am doing her web show and she really liked my work. She is very happy and actually praised my performance. I am very glad and grateful enough that she understood and she took it very maturely and she was very sensible enough and I respect her for that. I am very thankful to her for that,” he added.

Well, all’s well that ends well but we still miss Kasautii Zindagii Kay! Who else agrees?

