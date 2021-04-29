Parth Samthaan has become one of the most popular names in the television industry. And not just that, the actor has been making some noise for his Bollywood debut too for a while now. But do y’all know that once upon a time Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor weighed 110 kgs? Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Can you believe it? Now a handsome hunk once upon a time had weight issues, whoa!

Advertisement

But with hard work, everything is possible. Parth Samthaan in an interview with Siddharth Kannan revealed how girls used to take him for granted and said, “ was 110 kgs. People used to take me for granted. Ladkiyaan toh mere aas-paas bhi nahi aati thi (Girls would not even come near me). It was completely opposite of what you see today. Uss dauraan main ladkiyon se baat bhi nahi karta tha, bohot shy bachcha tha (At that time, I did not talk to girls, I was a very shy kid).”

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor continued and said, “Khel mein zyada interested tha but khel mein bhi (I was more interested in sports but) because I was fat, I was sidelined because ‘yeh hilega nahi zyada, yeh daudega nahi’ (they thought I would not be able to move or run). I was, in a way, left for the last.”

Parth Samthaan revealed that he decided to change it all when someone passed comment on his weight in school and said, “I was like, no, now it is not stopping. So, I lost 32 kgs in four months. That was my biggest achievement since school.” Later, after losing weight the actor ended up playing table tennis at the national level and lawn tennis at the state level. That’s an achievement!

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Divya Agarwal Confirms Boyfriend Varun Sood Is A Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Says, “Promise Me You’ll Be Fine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube