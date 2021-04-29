Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given an identity to several actors like Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, while it has revamped a career for seasoned actors like Dilip Joshi. We can say that the show is a turning point for its actors and there would be no one, who didn’t want to be part of it. But did you know, Monika Bhadoriya who played Bawri in the show, had initially rejected the role? Scroll below to know the reason.

For those who don’t know, Monika Bhadoriya joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2013. She was introduced as Bagha’s (Tanmay Vekaria) love interest. Initially, her character didn’t appeal much to the audience, but after a few episodes, her antics and chemistry with Tanmay were applauded by viewers. Post phenomenal response, Monika’s Bawri was established as a recurring character in the show. She was even shown getting engaged to Bagha.

It was during a chat with Behind The Scenes when Monika Bhadoriya revealed rejecting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after getting selected from auditions. Sharing the reason, Monika said that she wasn’t sure if the character will strike a chord with viewers and hence, ended up refusing it. But later, she made her mind and took up the character. And the rest is history!

See the video below (skip to 2.10 minutes to see Monika Bhadoriya’s snippet):

Monika Bhadoriya last appeared on Taarak Mehta in 2019.

Meanwhile, while speaking to SpotboyE last year, the actress confirmed quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019. “Yes, I have left the show but I don’t want to talk about it. The show and the character are definitely close to my heart. I was looking for a better pay scale but they didn’t agree to it. However, I have no qualms as professionally they relieved me,” she had said.

